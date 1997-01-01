Born Rexford Kojo Amoah to Mr Justice Charles Amoah and Ms. Mercy Mensah on 12th November 1979, Shatta Rako aka Kojo Legend, is a name that cannot be ruled out when it comes to the Dancehall/Reggae genre in Ghana. His interest in music began at Adisadel College where he represet his class at Quaqoh House at their “Homos Night”. He was also in the Adisadel College School Choir till he Left in 1997. He had basic education at CRIG primary in New Tafo, and then went on to Adisadel college in Cape Coast. He gained admission to KNUST (Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology) as part of the graduating class of 2003. After he returned from the UK, he released his first single Nfoni in 2005 which took the airwaves and gained him recognition as the only artiste doing original dancehall in Ghana at the time after Veterans Root Eye, Yoggi Doggy and Sonni Balli. He is currently working at Releasing his third Album, the Klassic Remixes.

http://www.mtv.com/a