Mpraeso MP (NPP)

BiographyNews
Date of Birth:
1971-12-18
Place of Birth:
Ghana

Born on December 18,1971, Mr. Seth Kwame Acheampong comes from Atibie-Kwahu in the Eastern Region.

He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the Graduate School of Management, France,Paris which he obtained in 2008 .

He is a Farmer /Agriculturist and was CEO of Sakka Ventures Limited, Accra; before he became an MP. He is a Christian (Presbyterian) and married.

He obtained 17,519 (68.8%) votes out of the 25,468 valid votes cast in the last elections and represents the New Patriotic Party and a member of the minority in parliament for the Mpraeso constituency.

