Sarah Adwoa Safo born 28 December 1981 is a Ghanaian lawyer and politician. She is the New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament (2013–2020) for the Dome Kwabenya Constituency of the Greater Accra Region of Ghana. She obtained an L.L.B from the University of Ghana,B.L form the Ghana Law School and an L.L.M form George Washington University U.S.A.

Sara Adwoa Safo is a lawyer by profession and she is the current Deputy Majority leader of Parliament of Ghana. She is the newly appointed Minister of State in charge of Government Procurement;under Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo of the Republic of Ghana.

www.ghanaweb.com