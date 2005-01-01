Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa born August 11th 1980, is a Ghanaian politician and Member of Parliament for North Tongu in the Volta Region of Ghana .He was appointed a Deputy Minister of Information in the Republic of Ghana at the age of 28 under the presidency of the late ex president John Evans Atta Mills. He is the immediate past Deputy Minister of Education.He is married to Nuhela Seidu and they have a daughter. He is also the Ranking Member of Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee.

He was a member of the Committee for Joint Action (CJA) a pro-masses pressure group,an author and a prolific writer.He was also a member of the team that drafted his party’s youth policies in the NDC’s manifesto for the 2008 campaign.Before all these, he had served as President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) from 2005 to 2006 and also served as Vice President of the scripture union.

In his foray in national politics,he was a member of the then candidate John Evans Atta Mills Campaign Communication Team and until his appointment as Deputy Minister for Information served on Government’s Transition Team.

He obtained an M.A in Communications from the University of Leicester,a B.A from the University of Ghana and a Certificate in Leadership from Harvard University.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa was the Managing Director of SAAVI Solutions,a Member of Parliament from 2013 to 2016 as well as the Deputy Minister of Education and the Deputy Minister for Information.

www.ghanaweb.com