Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo is Ghana's Minister for Local Government and Rural Development. He was appointed by President Mills during a cabinet reshuffle in January 2011.[1] Prior to this appointment he had been the Eastern Regional Minister since the start of the Mills NDC government in 2009. He was succeeded by Dr Kwasi Akyem Apea-Kubi.[2] He is a member of the National Democratic Congress.

EDUCATION

Ghana Institute of Management & Public Administration (GIMPA)-Post Graduate Certificate in Public Administration (200Haggai Institute, Hawaii Islands, USA-Specialized Studies in Advanced Leadership (1998); Ghana Institute of Management & Public Administration (GIMPA)-Post Graduate Diploma in Public Administration (1998);University of Education, Winneba -Kumasi Campus(Sandwich Programme) 1991 – 1993;Kumasi Polytechnic 1987 (External Exam) University of Science & Technology; School of Mines(Now University of Mines & Technology-UMAT)– Tarkwa (1983 -1985);Akwatia Technical Institute – Akwatia 1979 – 1982; Asamankese, Anum L/A Middle School ( 1976 – 1979)

QUALIFICATIONS

Post Graduate Diploma in Public Administration

Post Graduate Certificate in Public Administration

Advanced Certificate in Education

Mechanical Engineering Technician Part III (Plant Engineering) Option.

Mechanical Engineering Tech. Part I & Part II – City & Guilds

Intermediate and Advanced Certificate in Metal Machinery and Mechanical Fitting, City & Guilds.

OTHERS:

Certificate in Mediation and Conflict Transformation (Awarded by the UNDP, 2005)

Certificate in Specialized Studies in Advanced Leadership (Haggai Institute, 2000)

Certificate in Contract Management in the Road Sector (Awarded by the Ministry of Roads and Highways, 1994)

WORK EXPERIENCE

Educationist, Mechanical Technician-Engineer and Public Administrator

Trainee Machinist Ghana Consolidated Diamonds Ltd. (Akwatia) 1982

Trainee Technician (Attachment), GHAIP Oil Refinery (Tema)1984

Mechanical Technician Engineer -Civil Aviation Authority (National Service Scheme) Accra/Kumasi Airports(1985-1987);

Tutor-St. Paul’s Technical Institute (1989/1990-1993)

Engineering -Technology /Practice, Kukurantumi (1990-1993)

District Chief Executive (DCE)- Fanteakwa District Assembly (1994-1996)

Member of Parliament for Fanteakwa Constituency 1996-2004

Deputy Eastern Regional Minister 1997-2000

Acting District Chief Executive Manya Krobo District Assembly 1999-2000

National Organizer, National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2002 –

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development- Present

General Secretary, Technician Eng. Students Association (TESA),U.S.T. School of Mines 1984

Dep. Gen. Sec. JCR – UST School of Mines 1985

Course Master – General Engineering (GE) – St. Paul’s Tech. Institute

Chairman, ‘HOST DAY’ Planning Committee of the International Tourism Organization, held in Eastern Region, Koforidua 1998

Board Member - VRA Resettlement Trust Fund 1996-2001

Board Member-Value Added Tax (VAT) Board 1998

Chairman-Regional Committee on 2000 National Population Census 2000

Member-Haggai Alumini – Haggai Institute, Hawaii Islands (USA)

Member-Parliamentary House Committee 1997-2001

Member-Parliamentary Select Committee on Education 1997-2001

Deputy Ranking Member, Parliamentary Select Committee on Local Government and Rural Development 2001-2004

Member- Parliamentary Sub-Committee on Poverty Reduction 2002-2004

Member-Parliamentary Select Committee on Energy 1997-2001

Member-Parliamentary Select Committee on Government Assurances 2001-2004

IMPORTANT WORKSHOPS AND SEMINARS ATTENDED

“Decentralization and the Promotion of Human Rights and Administrative Justice” 1994(SSNIT – Koforidua)

Seminar on Contract Management and Administration, 11th-13th October, 1994

Workshop on Decentralization – 25th -30th September, 1994

Workshop on Productive uses of Electricity, 2nd-3rd August, 1995 (S.O.S, Asiakwa)

Workshop for District Political Decision Makers 1995

GLSS/GDHS Dissemination Seminar for Policy Makers and Planners, 26th June, 1996

Workshop on Ghana’s Decentralization Process: Problems and Prospects, 26th – 28th October, 2001 Conference on National Security Organized by UNDP/Ministry of Defence and Legon Centre for International Affairs (LECIA) 2nd – 5th October 2005

Attended a course on Mediation and Conflict Transformation, offered by the UNDP, at Greenland Hotel, Swedru, from 16 – 27 Oct. 2005

OTHER IMPORTANT POSITIONS/ASSIGNMENTS UNDERTAKEN

Chaired the Regional Technical Coordinating Committee on the Village Infrastructure Programme (VIP)

Represented the Head of State to inaugurate the Birim South District Assembly in April, 1998

Participated in the World Bank sponsored Pilot Project on Feeder Roads Decentralization in the Fanteakwa District of the Eastern Region.

Chairman, Youth-In-Agriculture Programme – Eastern Region.

Chairman, Regional Disaster Committee – Eastern Region

Chairman, Business Assistance Fund – Eastern Region.

Chairman, District Security Committee (DISEC) Fanteakwa District

Vice Chairman, Regional Security Committee (REGSEC) Eastern Region.

INTERNATIONAL ASSIGNMENT/CONFERENCES

Launched the York- Fanteakwa Link in Yorkshire – United Kingdom, 6thMarch, 2001(Sister-City Programme)

Leader of Delegation to Labour Party Conference in Bournemouth – United Kingdom from 23– 27 Sept. 2007

Member of Delegation to SPD Conference (Hamburg-Germany, 2007)

Leader of Delegation to Inauguration NDC Canada Chapter in Montreal - 2006

INTERNATIONAL AWARDS

Honored with the title, “Kentucky Colonel” and also presented with the key to the City of Lexington in the State of the Kentucky U.S.A, 1998.