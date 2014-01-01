Samuel Nartey George born 22 January 1985 is a Ghanaian politician. He is a member of the National Democratic Congress.In November 2015, he defeated the incumbent E. T. Mensah to represent the party in the 2016 parliamentary elections for Ningo-Prampram constituency.

He obtained a B.S.c. in Agricultural Engineering from KNUST and an L.L.B from the University of London.

Sam Nartey George was the Assistant Director at the Office of the Head of Civil Service form 2010 to 2014 and a Communications Specialist at the Office of the President from 2014 to 2016. Sam Nartey George

