Samuel Ayeh-Paye born 17th May,1973 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Ayensuano Constituency in the Eastern Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party. He has an HND at Accra Polytechnic located in Accra (now Accra Technical University) located at Accra, Ghana.

He also had an MVM training at Accra Technical Training Center located at Accra, Ghana and a Certificate at Indian Institute of Management Studies in India.

