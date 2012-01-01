Samuel Abdulai Jabanyite born March 4 1972,is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth of Ghana representing the Chereponi Constituency in the Northern Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He obtained a Master of Governance certificate from the school of Governance and Leadership, GIMPA, A B.ED(Social Studies) from the University of Cape Coast,certificates from Cranfield University,Ghana Armed Forces and Staff Command College, Management Development and Productivity Institute,Institute of Local Government Studies as well as Madison Pine, U.K .

Samuel Abdulai Jabanyite has been the M.P for Chereponi since 2012 .He was also the C.E.O of Satco Limited since 2013 ad the board Chairman of Y.E.A since 2015.

www.ghanaweb.com