Samiu Kwadwo Nuamah born July 25 1977 is a Ghanaian academic, engineer, and politician.He is a member of the New Patriotic Party and the incumbent Member of Parliament for the Kwadaso Constituency.

He holds an engineering doctorate and a master's degree from The University of Nottingham UK and Cranfield University UK respectively,and subsequently lectured at the University of Ghana before entering parliament in 2017.

In June 2015, Nuamah contested for the constituency primary with the hope of securing enough votes to allow him to contest in the constituency parliamentary election.Five other people,including the incumbent Oowusu Afryie Akoto and Josephine Hilda Addo, a former Member of Parliament for the constituency,contested the election.

He won the election with 191 of the total votes cast. Out of 68541 votes casted in Ghana's general election, Nuamah won over 90% of the votes,beating his rivals Monica Buamah of the National Democratic Congress,David Akwasi Adongo of the People’s National Convention and Kwame Boateng Antwi of the Convention People's Party to represent the Kwadaso Constituency in the Parliament of Ghana.

