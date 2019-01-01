Samira Bawumia born 20 August 1980 is a Ghanaian politician and the Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana.She is married to the Vice President of Ghana, Mahamudu Bawumia.

Samira started her early education at the Answarudeen Islamic School at Fadama in Accra, before continuing to the Akosombo International School (AIS) and then to Mfantsiman Girls' Secondary School at Saltpond in the Central Region. At the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), she studied BA Social Science in Law and Sociology and Technology.At the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Relations (GIMPA),she was adjudged the Best Student in Master of Business Administration (MBA).

Mrs.Bawumia is the Ambassador for the Global Alliance for Clean Cookstoves and joins former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, Academy Award-winning actor Julia Roberts,and Grammy-nominated musician Rocky Dawuni to work with the Alliance and its partners to raise awareness of household air pollution and encourage broader adoption of clean cooking solutions in developing countries in a bid to create cleaner environments and eradicate deaths caused by pollution from the burning of solid fuels for cooking.

In 2019 she was acknowledged as the first of seven individuals honored by Sustainable Energy for All (SEforAll) in conjunction with Ashden. This was in recognition for her efforts towards the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7,which is to ensure access to modern reliable, renewable and affordable energy for all by 2030.

Samira is the founder and CEO of the Samira Empowerment & Humanitarian Projects (SEHP), described as a not-for-profit organisation established with the purpose of empowering the underprivileged in Ghana through diverse social intervention projects to improve lives. In November 2019, she donated library books to the Police Basic Schools to inculcate the habit of reading in the children. This was her 'library in the box' project which has the objective of making books available to schools.

