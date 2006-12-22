Emmanuel Samini, the artist formerly known as Batman is comparable to Prince and Diddy not because of their frequent name changes but for their achievements in music. He hails from Wa in the upper West Region an was on December 22, 1982 to Mr. G.A Samini and Theresa Nusala. He had his basic and primary education at Holy Family Basic School and then continued at St Margaret Mary Sec School, Dansoman for his secondary education. His debut album, Linda, was an instant success. It won him two Ghana Music Awards for Hiplife Artist of the Year and New Hiplife Artist of the Year. In 2006, he followed suit with his sophomore album, Samini, which can boast of smash hits like Odo. The self-titled album was to set the stage for his gradual emergence as Samini, an identity that would portray him as an authentic African artist. On December 22nd, 2006 (his 25th Birthday), Batman officially changed his name to Samini. Today, Samini can pride himself as a consummate musician with several Ghana Music Awards including Best Artiste of 2007, and a Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Award. He also won the 2008 Hiphop World Award for Best African Artist in Nigeria. He has performed Canada, UK, Holland and Italy, Nigeria. He has shared the stage with artists like shaggy and Ja Rule; and he has collaborated with artists from all over Africa. He has featured close to 50 tracks with other musicians (both released and unreleased).He is the face of MTN in Ghana, and his ringtone/ caller tune can be heard on MTN across Africa. Some of his hits include Odo, Samini Music, Linda, Gyae shee.