Samia Yaba Christina Nkrumah born 23 June 1960 is a Ghanaian politician and chairperson of the Convention People's Party (CPP).In the 2008 parliamentary election,she won the Jomoro constituency seat at her first attempt. She is the daughter of Kwame Nkrumah,first President of Ghana.

Samia was born at Aburi in the Eastern Region of Ghana in 1960.She was forced to leave Ghana with her mother and brothers on the day of the 1966 military coup that overthrew Kwame Nkrumah. The family were resettled in Egypt by the Egyptian government. She returned with her family in 1975 at the invitation of General Acheampong's National Redemption Council government and attended Achimota School. However, she left the country again when her mother decided to return to Egypt in the early 1980s. Samia proceeded to London, later completing her studies at the School of Oriental and African Studies of the University of London in the United Kingdom, where she obtained the degree of Bachelor Arabic Studies in 1991. She also completed a Master's degree at the same institution in 1993.

She became the first woman to ever head a major political party in Ghana. Her victory, along with three other female members of the party, is hailed as marking the renaissance of the ailing CPP, and an affirmation of the party's long held tradition of promoting women's rights. In an article about her, entitled "The new Mandela is a woman", the Huffington Post described and analysed her impact on Ghanaian and African politics. She is one of the founders of Africa Must Unite, which aims to promote Kwame Nkrumah's vision and political culture. As part of this philosophy, she decided to go into active politics in Ghana.

She contested the Jomoro constituency seat in the Western Region of Ghana and beat the incumbent MP, Lee Ocran of the National Democratic Congress with a majority of 6,571, winning about 50% of the total valid votes cast.

She was elected as the first woman chairperson of the Convention People's Party on 10 September 2011. She won the poll with 1,191 votes, and her nearest contender, the incumbent, polled 353 votes.By this feat, she became the first woman to ever head a major political party in Ghana.

In January 2016,she contested alongside three other candidates to be the flag bearer and presidential candidate for the 2016 National Elections. She lost out, coming second to Ivor Greenstreet.

On December 9, 2012, Samia Nkrumah lost her Jomoro parliamentary seat to the NDC contestant, Wing Commander Francis Anaman, a retired officer of the Ghana Airforce.

Samia Nkrumah started work as a bank clerk with the London branch of the Bank of India in 1984.The then worked with Al-Ahram as a journalist in various capacities starting from 1989.

Samia is the second child of Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first President, and Fathia Nkrumah, Samia has two brothers: Gamal Nkrumah, Sekou Nkrumah. She also has an older half-brother, Professor Francis Nkrumah, a retired lecturer and consultant paediatrician. She is married to Michele Melega, an Italian-Danish man, and they have a son, Kwame Thomas Melega.

