Samuel Nartey George is a Ghanaian politician and a member of the National Democratic Congress. He is the Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram constituency.

Sam Nartey George was born on 22 January 1985 in Somanya, in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

He obtained a B.S.c. in Agricultural Engineering from KNUST and an L.L.B from the University of London.

Sam Nartey George was the assistant director at the Office of the Head of Civil Service from 2010 to 2014 and a communications specialist at the office of the President from 2014 to 2016.

