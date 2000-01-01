Salifu Adam Braimah born September 25 1965 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Salaga South Constituency in the Northern Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

<> He obtained a CA Part 2 from the Institute of Professional Studies, GCE O Level and A Level from Tamale Secondary School,a B.S.C. Administration from the University of Ghana and an MSC Administration from Africa University,Zimbabwe.

Salifu Adam Braimah was an accountant at Ghana Cotton Company from 1991 to 2000 and Deputy Finance Minister at Tamale Polytechnic between 2000 to 2001.He also worked at Ghana Export Promotion Council Zonal Office between 2001 and 2002 and the Deputy Manager,Finance and Administration at the School for Life from 2002 to 2015.

www.ghanaweb.com