At age 15 Ruth Boakye was singing in the Towda Choir at Obuasi Baptist Church. From there she entered musical education at the Gloryland School of Music and at 20 years old became the music director for Tribe of Judah the senior Baptist choir.

Ruth's rise to success however was not without it's trials.She was born in to abject poverty and her family faced a period of incredible hardship while she was growing up. The silver lining to this hardship was the faith in God and family that grew out of these personal trials.Today Ruth attributed this time in her life as being incredibly influential in her music.

