Rudolf Amenga-Etego born December 17 1958 is a Ghanaian lawyer and environmentalist. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Ghana,an EMGL froM gimpa and a Barrister at Law from Ghana School of Law.

He was the Senior Inspector of Taxes at the Internal Revenue Service from 1988 to 2000, the Director of Advocacy at Isodec from 2000 to 2004 and the Executive Director of Grassroots Africa from 2005 to 2010.

He was awarded the Goldman Environmental Prize in 2004, for his efforts on keeping water supplies affordable for the population and campaigning against privatization of water in Ghana. The main opposition is the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund who are offering loans to the Ghanese government to improve the water infrastructure across the country. The only drawbacks to these loans are their stipulations requiring the privatization of the water supply. WB and IMF claim that this will prevent mismanagement of the water and improve the service across the country.

www.ghanaweb.com