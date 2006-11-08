William Leonard Roberts II born January 28, 1976, known professionally as Rick Ross, is an American rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur and record executive.

After releasing his debut single, "Hustlin'" in 2006, Ross became the subject of a bidding war, receiving offers from Diddy's Bad Boy Entertainment and Irv Gotti's Murder Inc., before signing a multimillion-dollar deal with Jay Z's Def Jam Records. Ross released his debut album Port of Miami through the label later that year, debuting at the top spot on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart, with sales of 187,000 units during the first week. Ross released his second studio album, Trilla in 2008, once again debuting atop the Billboard 200.

Rick Ross founded the record label Maybach Music Group in 2009, on which he released his studio albums Deeper Than Rap (2009), Teflon Don (2010), God Forgives, I Don't (2012), Mastermind, Hood Billionaire (2014), Black Market (2015), and Rather You Than Me (2017). Ross was also the first artist signed to Diddy's management company Ciroc Entertainment. In early 2012, MTV named Ross as the Hottest MC in the Game.

William Leonard Roberts II was born in Clarksdale, Mississippi, and raised in Carol City, Florida.After graduating from Miami Carol City Senior High School, he attended the historically black college Albany State University on a football scholarship. Roberts worked as a correctional officer for 18 months from December 1995, until his resignation in June 1997.

In his early years at Suave House Records, Roberts initially made his debut under the pseudonym Teflon Da Don. He made his recording debut on the song "Ain't Shhh to Discuss" on Erick Sermon's lone album for DreamWorks, Def Squad Presents Erick Onasis. In the mid-2000s, he changed his name to Rick Ross. He derived his stage name from the former drug kingpin "Freeway" Rick Ross, to whom he has no connection.

After being signed to Suave House Records, former label for rap duo 8Ball & MJG, he eventually signed a deal with Slip-n-Slide Records, which has been under the Def Jam label since 2006. While signed to Slip-n-Slide, Roberts toured with fellow rapper Trick Daddy and made guest performances on other Slip-n-Slide albums.

His debut album Port of Miami was released in August 2006 and debuted at the top spot on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart, with sales at 187,000 units during the first week. Christian Hoard of Rolling Stone magazine predicted that it would be "the summer's biggest rap record".[14] The second single was "Push It", which samples "Scarface (Push It to the Limit)", the theme song from the gangster film Scarface. The music video for "Push It" was modeled after the film. During that time, Ross made guest performances on two singles from DJ Khaled's debut Listennn... the Album: "Born-N-Raised" and "Holla at Me". Port of Miami received Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America on November 8, 2006.

In March 2008, his second album Trilla was released and, as its predecessor Port of Miami had, debuted at the top of the Billboard 200. Its lead single "Speedin'" featuring R. Kelly peaked at number 21 on the U.S. Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles; the next one, "The Boss" featuring T-Pain peaked at number 17 on the Hot 100. The third single "Here I Am" featured Nelly and Avery Storm. MTV News ranked Ross on the fourth spot in its 2008 "Hottest MCs in the Game" list among ten rappers.The fourth single "This Is The Life" featured Trey Songz and was released in July.

Rick Ross released his sixth studio album, Mastermind, in March 2014, the album received generally positive reviews from critics and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart with first week sales of 179,000 copies.As of April 8, 2014, the album has sold over 290,000 copies in the United States. In June 2014, it was announced that Ross would make a guest appearance on the docu-series Sisterhood of Hip Hop.

In October 2014, Ross announced he would be releasing another album, Hood Billionaire, in order to make up for Meek Mill's Dreams Worth More Than Money album being shelved due to his incarceration.Rick Ross revealed cover art for Hood Billionaire in October 2014 and announced the release date to be set for November 24, 2014. The album received mixed reviews, from fans and critics alike.

Ross had a mix of both adversity and accomplishments in 2015. Ross was arrested for kidnapping and assault charges and was sentenced to house arrest in his Georgia home. Ross joined the Snapchat platform and began referring to himself as "Renzel", a play on the name of famous actor Denzel Washington. In September, Ross released a mixtape, Black Dollar, his third full-length release since March 2014. He soon announced his eighth studio album, Black Market, for a December 2015 release. To promote his upcoming release, Ross released a remix tape, Renzel Remixes on Thanksgiving 2015. Black Market was released on December 4, 2015 and it served as Ross' final album for his original contract with Def Jam. The album's song "Free Enterprise" stirred up controversy because the lyrics included the line "Assassinate Trump like I'm Zimmerman" referring to Donald Trump.

In January 2016 after much speculation, Rick Ross signed a solo deal with Epic Records, reuniting him with L.A. Reid, who originally played a major role in signing Ross to Def Jam.

On February 21, 2016, Rick Ross remixed Kanye West's "Famous". Ross was active in 2016, releasing many songs including "Make It Work" off of Self Made Vol. 4, "Purple Lamborghini" of Suicide Squad: The Album, "Supa Cindy", and "Freaky Hoe".

He announced that his ninth studio album, Rather You Than Me, was slated for a March 2017 release. On February 2, 2018, Rick Ross released "Florida Boy" with T-Pain and Kodak Black as the first single from the album, which was slated for a 2018 release. On June 22, 2018, Ross released "Green Gucci Suit" with Future as the second single from Port of Miami 2.

Rick Ross is a Christian, and in an interview with Corey "Coco Brother" Condrey on Lift Every Voice, he indicated that "I had told myself at one point no matter what I go through, I never question God." In addition, Ross indicated that he prays every time he goes on stage to perform.

In July 2008, The Smoking Gun produced details linking Ross' social security number to an 18-month stint as a correctional officer at the South Florida Reception Center, along with a photograph first publicized by Media Take Out purporting to be Ross in his correctional officer uniform. Ross initially denied that the photograph was of him,but after overwhelming evidence of his past came into the public's eye, Ross later admitted that he did work as a correctional officer in Florida for 18 months between 1995 and 1997.In a 2008 interview with AllHipHop.com "Freeway" Ricky Ross claimed offense that Roberts used his name and identity when he learned that The Smoking Gun posted documents revealing Roberts' previous employment as a Florida correctional officer.

On October 14, 2011, Ross suffered two seizures in the same day, once in the morning and again in the early evening. Following the morning seizure, he was unconscious and CPR was performed. After suffering the second seizure, Ross was admitted to a hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, where doctors ran a battery of tests. They declared him healthy. Ross attributes the episodes to a lack of sleep in the previous week.

On January 27, 2013, while celebrating his 37th birthday, Ross and his girlfriend were the targets of a drive-by shooting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Neither Ross nor his girlfriend were hurt, but they ended up crashing their car into an apartment in an attempt to escape the shooting.

On March 2, 2018, Ross was hospitalized after being found unresponsive in his Miami, Florida, home from a possible heart attack. Ross was on life support.He was released from hospital just a few days later.

Ross has four children: Toie Roberts, William Roberts III, Berkeley Hermes Roberts, and Billion Leonard Roberts.

Ross was briefly engaged to Lira "Galore" Mercer in 2015.

n January 2008, Ross was arrested on gun and marijuana charges. During a deposition of Officer Rey Hernandez, a Miami Beach cop who arrested Ross, Ross's lawyer, Allan Zamren, asked Hernandez why Ross's case was assigned to the gang task force. The officer stated that it was because Ross claimed affiliation with Triple C's (aka Carol City Cartel), and other known gang members. Zamren pressed Hernandez for a personal link between Ross and the gang members, but the officer did not provide proof.

In August 2008, YouTube entertainer DJ Vlad filed a lawsuit against Ross for assault and battery.Vlad claimed Ross organized an ambush on him at the 2008 Ozone Awards in Houston, Texas for asking questions about his past as a correctional officer.

In June 2010 "Freeway" Ricky Ross sued Ross for using his name,filing a copyright infringement lawsuit in a California federal court. Jay-Z had been called to testify in the lawsuit, as he was CEO of Def Jam when Ross/Roberts was signed. "Freeway" Ricky Ross, a reformed drug kingpin, sought $10 million in damages in his lawsuit. Also, Freeway Ricky Ross threatened to block the release of Ross' album, Teflon Don.

A week after the lawsuit was filed, Rick Ross responded to the charges: "It's like owning a restaurant, you're gonna have a few slip and falls. You get lawsuits, you deal with them, and get them out your way…sometimes you lose." He denied rumors that he would change his name to "Ricky Rozay" as a consequence of the lawsuit. The lawsuit was thrown out of court on July 3, 2010. The album Teflon Don was released as scheduled on July 20, 2010.

As of 2017, Ross owned several different Wingstop restaurant locations. Wingstop is fast food chain, specialising in chicken wings.

In January 2009, Ross started a feud with rapper 50 Cent because he supposedly looked at him the wrong way at the BET Hip Hop Awards in 2008. 50 Cent told news sources that he did not remember seeing Ross there.[90] In late January, "Mafia Music", by Ross, leaked onto the Internet. There were several lines that seemed to diss 50 Cent. Days later, 50 Cent released "Officer Ricky (Go Head, Try Me)" in response to Ross's disparaging remarks on his "Mafia Music" song.

Before going to Venezuela, 50 Cent uploaded a video entitled "Warning Shot", wherein he stated: "Rick Ross- I'mma fuck your life up for fun." In addition, 50 Cent released the first of a series of "Officer Ricky" cartoons. Early in February, 50 Cent once again made a video which he uploaded to YouTube in which he interviewed "Tia", the mother of one of Ross's children. She verifies that he was a correctional officer and claims his whole persona is fake and fraudulent. On February 5, 2009, The Game, who 50 Cent has a long-standing "beef" with, called up Seattle R&B station KUBE. When asked about the beef between 50 Cent and Ross, Game sided with 50 Cent and said that things are not looking good for Ross. He offered to help, stating, "Rick Ross, holla at your boy, man," and, "50 eating you, boy." On his album Deeper Than Rap, Ross references 50 Cent in the song "In Cold Blood". A video for the song was released that portrayed 50 Cent's mock funeral. Upon release, Ross stated that he has ended 50 Cent's career. That same day Ross released a new diss track called "Push 'Em Over The Edge". The next day 50 Cent released the controversial video "A Psychic Told Me", dissing DJ Khaled. On February 12, 50 Cent responded with "Tia Told Me", along with Lloyd Banks' response "Officer Down" and Tony Yayo's "Somebody Snitched".

In an interview, 50 Cent said Ross is "Albert From CB4. You ever seen the movie? He's Albert," he added. "It never gets worse than this. You get a guy that was a correctional officer come out and base his entire career on writing material from a drug dealer's perspective."

On January 30, 2013, 50 Cent claimed via Twitter that the drive-by shooting that Ross experienced on his birthday two days ago was "staged", reigniting the feud.

A year later, on March 28, 2014, Rick Ross was asked about his feud with 50 Cent. He stated that he doesn't wish to speak on him anymore, and that he's done with the feud.

His feud with 50 Cent has been resurfacing. The reason of the second reignition would be because of Ross' MMG record-label artist Meek Mill, who defended his mentor and called out 50 on his 4/4 EP.

In a line on rapper Rocko's 2013 song "U.O.E.N.O.", Rick Ross raps the line, "Put molly all in her champagne/ She ain't even know it/ I took her home and I enjoyed that/ She ain't even know it." A petition containing 72,000 signatures was presented to Reebok, demanding they drop Ross as a spokesman for the lyrics which appeared to condone date rape. Ross has apologized for the lyrics, claiming they weren't about rape.

<>On April 11, 2013, one month after the song's release, Ross was dropped by Reebok. Reebok stated, “while we do not believe that Rick Ross condones sexual assault, we are very disappointed he has yet to display an understanding of the seriousness of this issue or an appropriate level of remorse.” They continued on to say, “at this time, it is in everyone’s best interest for Reebok to end its partnership with Mr. Ross.”

Though Ross apologized for the lyrics, he also argued that his lyrics were misinterpreted because he did not directly use the word “rape.” He says, “You know I would never use the term rape in my records… in reality some people do these things, and shouldn’t it be brought to light so young women can protect themselves?!” He continued on Twitter, "I would never use the term ‘rape’ in my records and as far as my camp. Hip-Hop don't condone that, the streets don't condone that, nobody condones that."

A 2013 Ross concert organized by the student association of Carleton University was cancelled after protests that his lyrics promote rape culture. Rocko later dropped the Rick Ross verse in order to get radio play.

In 2017, Ross was criticized for stating in an interview that he never signed a female rapper because "I would end up fucking [her] and fucking the business up." Ross quickly apologized through a Facebook post where he called his comments "insensitive" and a "mistake ."

STUDIO ALBUMS

Port of Miami (2006)

Trilla (2008)

Deeper Than Rap (2009)

Teflon Don (2010)

God Forgives, I Don't (2012)

Mastermind (2014)

Hood Billionaire (2014)

Black Market (2015)

Rather You Than Me (2017)

Port of Miami 2 (2019)[107]

COLLABORATIVE ALBUMS

Custom Cars & Cycles (with Triple C's) (2009)

