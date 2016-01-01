Richard Oblitey Commey is a professional Ghanaian Lightweight boxer.

He was born on 10 March 1987 in Accra, Ghana.

He won the Ghanaian lightweight title, the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Continental Africa lightweight title, African Boxing Union (ABU) lightweight title, International Boxing Federation (IBF) Inter-Continental lightweight title, and Commonwealth lightweight title.

Richard Commey lost the International Boxing Federation (IBF) lightweight world title against Robert Easter Jr.on a split decision in a very close fight after Rances Barthelemy vacated the belt in order to move up in weight.

Commey showing his excitement stated "I'm really excited to finally get my shot at the world title," Commey, 29, said at a news conference in Accra, Ghana. "I have been waiting too long and too many fighters have avoided me, but it seems like we are finally there. I would like to thank my promoter Team Sauerland for helping to get this opportunity, which I will take with both hands."

After losing the International Boxing Federation IBF Lightweight World Title against Robert Easter Jr. in 2016, Richard Commey beat Russian, Isa Chaniev to become the new IBF Lightweight World Champion.

