Reverend Yawson is an International Songwriter, Worship Leader, Bible School and Seminar lecturer in praise and worship. He is also the Music and Mission Director of Harvesters Evangelist Ministry in Kumasi.

Rev. Thomas Harry Yawson was born in 1960 at Elmina. He is one of eight siblings of his parents. During his Secondary School education, at Sunyani Secondary School, he headed the school choir and was the National President of Sunyaniï¿½s Christ Apostolic Church Choir and the Heavenly Royals.

While on the secular scene, prior to becoming a born again in 1980, Rev. Thomas Yawson established his song writing and arranging skills through skills through such groups as Bï¿½SOYAYA and SWEET MELODIES all of Ghana. He has that electrifying voice that spread goose pimples on all listeners, Christians and non Christians alike.

Rev. Thomas Yawson has composed and arranged master blasting hits and has catapulted the likes of top Ghanaians musicians such as Ola Williams, The Tagoe Sisters, The Harvesters Band, Esther Nyamekye, Nana Takyiwaa Asabiri, Osofo Emma of (Yesu anna fame), Bertha Aboagye and Elida Sobotie most of which won National album awards.

Rev. Thomas Yawson, Ghanaï¿½s foremost gospel composer and arranger of our time has been composing for as he has been conscious. He has released three chart topping albums. 1990 - The Great Provider 1994 - Happy Day (Live In Australia) 1996 - Fa Woho Bo Nyame 2000 - Wala O Wala 2003 - Great Provider Remix

The soft spoken unassuming Rev. Yawson has travelled the length and breadth of Ghana, Africa, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and U.S.A. He is bound to fly beyond the sacred enclave of gospel and enter peoples homes deservedly. He has been involved in over 50 International concerts in countries like New Zealand, Malaysia, Australia, Holland, America to mention but a few.

His awards are listed below:

1998 - King Davids Award (Best Video Clip ï¿½ Fa Woho Bo Nyame) 1998 - King Davids Award (Best Song Writer) 1998 - King Davids Award (Best Performer of the Year) 1998 - King Davids Award (Overall Award Winner) 1999 - National Gospel Award: Male Performer of the Year and Song Writer of Year

Rev. Thomas Yawson, the electrifying genius of a musician, who has been responsible for the exciting cross-over stuff coming from the likes of James Brown and others, ï¿½Fa Woho Bo Nyameï¿½ album is a foregone conclusion.

Since his first ground breaking album ï¿½The Great Providerï¿½, Rev. Yawsonï¿½s prominence on the gospel scene became obvious and he has accordingly received acknowledgements from his audience.

Rev. Yawsonï¿½s style of singing shows authority in vocal presentation and his voice could convince the most stone hearted into glowing with faith. This ability has shown signs to redefine the boundaries of gospel, making him one of the most authoritative gospel musicians of the decade.

He is married to the eldest of the Singing Queens of Gospel music, the Tagoe Sisters. He has two children, Steve and Rachel.

Rev. Yawson is been managed by West Africaï¿½s biggest artiste management, production and distribution firm Megastar Ltd based in Accra ï¿½ Ghana. And is also working on his new album which is set to be a big hit.

