Henry Godson-Afful is an anointed servant of God who operates in the prophetic and power ministry.He is a highly sought after conference speaker. He has ministered the word in Africa, USA & Europe.Pastor Henry is a vibrant preacher with notable signs and wonders following his ministry.

He holds a Bachelor of Education degree & a Masters degree in Human Resource Management from University of Cape Coast & Middlesex University, UK respectively.

He is the author of Best sellin ' Not the Gold but the Clay' and From Crisis to Christ.Godson-Afful is alos an HR and Educational consultant and has a powerful Live worship album tiltled 'Adonai' to his credit.

He is the pastor of BREAKTHROUGH FAMILY MINISTRIES, LONDON & Vice President of BREAKTHROUGH FAMILY MINISTRIES worldwide with Branches in Africa, USA & Europe.He is married to Ama and they are blessed with two great and wonderful children,King David and Lili- Ann.

