Queenstar Maame Pokua Sawyerr born 1 July 1964 is a Ghanaian politician and the Deputy Central Regional Minister of Ghana.

Sawyerr was born in Agona Kwanyako, Central Region.She obtained a higher national diploma from Accra Polytechnic a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and a Masters in Public Administration from Atlantic International University.

