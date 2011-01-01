Priscilla Opoku Agyemang is a graduate of the National Film and Television Institute.She was born March 26 1991.Prscilla's career began when she contested for the Miss Malaika beauty pageant and was part of the final top 10 in 2011. Her performances on a comedy skit on YouTube ‘Boys Kasa’ with comic actor Kalybos,paved her way to fame.She is the character ahoufe patri which she is now referred to as in the entertainment industry.

Prscilla has launched a non governmental organization that mentors gender equality and empowers young women against sexual abuse.

www.ghanaweb.com