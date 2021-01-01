Princess Shyngle is a Ghana based Gambian actress.She was born in Banjul , Gambia on 25th December 1990 to Mr. Winston Shyngle a former deputy mayor of Banjul and Ramatolie Cham.She attended the Ndowa Comprehensive School from daycare through to secondary school and proceeded to attend the Jollof tutors to do a computer course.

She represented Gambia internationally in a reality show ‘ The Next Movie Star Africa’ which sparked her acting career.She starred in several Ghanaian movies including ‘ Why Should I Get Married’.Princess Shyngle has also dated a couple of famous Ghanaians including rapper D Black and footballer,Michael Essien. Princess Shyngle is known for her hourglass figure which she claimed was achieved by wearing waist trainers.She posts her pictures on social media especially on instagram flaunting her curves and has recently started a business,selling waist trainers as well .

