Hon. Pius Enam Hadzide was born on June 14,1979.He attended Bishop Herman College for his WASSCE certificate.He attended the Accra Technical University, then Accra Polytechnic and later the University of Cape Coast. Pius Enam Hadzide is also an alumnus of the Theodore Huess Academy of Leadership in Gummersbaach, Germany.

He taught Physics and Mathematics in the Akwamuman Secondary School and later worked with the President’s Special Initiative on Distance learning (PSI-DL) as subject coordinator for science.Pius Enam Hadzide worked as Business Development Manager for the advertising and Media Buying firm , Akroma Ltd between 2011 to

2013 before moving to Ideas Advertising Ltd as General Manager. In 2012, Pius Enam Hadzide was the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate for the Ketu North constituency of the Volta Region. He served briefly as a Deputy Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party before he was appointed in 2015 as Campaign Aide to then flagbearer and now President, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In 2017, Pius Enam Hadzide was appointed as Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports. In November 2018 he was again appointed as Deputy Minister of Information. As Deputy Minister, he is responsible for assisting the Minister design and implement policies, projects and programs that disseminate information from the Government of Ghana and to also gather feedback for policy update and refinement.

