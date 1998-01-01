Patrick Bogyako-Siaime September 24 1964 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Amenfi East Constituency in the Western Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained a Post Graduate Diploma in purchasing and supply from the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and supply,a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Cape Coast and an MBA from KNUST.

Patrick Bogyako-Saime was the Regional Marketing Officer of the Electricity Company of Ghana 1993 to 1998 and the Transport Manager form 1998 to 2003,the Internal Audit Manager Ghana Oil Palm Plantation from 2003 to 2006 ans a Group Internal Auditor in 2006 at Golden Star Resources.

