Patrick Al-Hassan Adamah born November 23 1948 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Sissala West Constituency in the Upper West Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained a BSC in English from the Imperial College and an Associate of the Royal School of Mines,University of London.Patrick Al-Hassan was a Research Mining Engineer from 1972 to 1988 at the Britsish Coal and then became the Regional Manager of Kolon Limited,U.K Africa from 1988 to 2007.

