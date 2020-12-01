Patricia Appiagyei born on Wednesday, 28 November 1956 in Kumasi is a Ghanaian female politician,one-time Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister and the first female Mayor of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly.

She had her secondary education at the St. Louis Senior High School in Kumasi and proceeded to Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, where she studied Economics. She is married to Dr K. K. Sarpong, a former CEO of Kotoko FC and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation,and has three children.

Patricia Appiagyei was a Deputy Minister for Ashanti region from 2001 to 2005 and was shortly appointed a Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister in 2005. From 2005 to 2009 she served as the Municipal Chief Executive for Kumasi.Patricia Appiagyei is currently the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asokwa Constituency after beating former Local Government minister, Maxwell Kofi Jumah, to win the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primary election and subsequently won the parliamentary seat during the 2016 Ghanaian general elections.She is a member of the New Patriotic Party in Ghana.

