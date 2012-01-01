Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie born 27 May 1990,better known by his stage name Patoranking, is a Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter. Born and raised in Ijegun-Egba Satellite Town, Patoranking originated from Onicha. He started his music career doing underground collaborations with artists such as XProject, Konga, Slam and Reggie Rockstone.

He signed a record deal with K-Solo's Igberaga Records in 2010, releasing "Up in D Club" under the outfit. Patoranking became a protégé of Dem Mama Records after collaborating with Timaya on his song "Alubarika". In February 2014, he signed a record deal with Foston Musik and released "Girlie O", a single that put him in the limelight. On 9 February 2015, Patoranking announced on Instagram that he signed a distribution deal with VP Records.

Patoranking was born and raised in Ijegun-Egba Satellite Town, but has family roots in Onicha. He attended Citizen Comprehensive College in Epe, Lagos and later enrolled at Jibril Martin Memorial Grammar School in Iponri. Patoranking started his performing arts career as a street jam and carnival dancer.

In a 2012 interview with Entertainment Express, he said his stage name was given to him by a Jamaican artist whom he met at Alpha Beach in Lagos. Patoranking has cited Buju Banton, Bob Marley, Fela Kuti, Lucky Dube, Chaka Demus, Majek Fashek, Blackky, Blackface, Tuface and Marvelous Benjy as his key musical influences. In the aforementioned interview with Entertainment Express, he described his music as a morally inclined variation of dancehall and said it references socio-political issues.

In May 2012, Patoranking released a single titled "Iya Bisi", featuring Qdot and Kbaj. The Drumphase-produced song is a fusion of dancehall and fuji. Patoranking told Entertainment Express that Qdot and Kbaj helped compose the song by sharing ideas with him.