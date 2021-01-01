Pastor Peter Kayode, is a gospel musician whose music has caught up with music lovers both in Ghana and Nigeria. Pastor Peter, who had the rudiments of music right from his childhood, has nurtured himself very well to become a fine gospel musician.

This is because the enterprising singer with an amazing voice managed to carve a niche for himself from the time he became a pastor.

This talented dude is out to do more than just entertain; he wants to make a difference in the lives of the youth that he meets.

His music video which is currently showing on television is awesome.

The new album, according Pastor Peter, consists of eight tracks which would all keep gospel music lovers on their dancing feet.

As to why he waited for such a long time before releasing another album, he responded that he was waiting for the right time to get global and he believes the time is now.Ghana and Nigeria should expect the best sensational gospel album from Pastor Peter Kayode.

www.ghanaweb.com