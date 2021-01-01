Ola Dake is from Ghana.He is a worship leader,a song writer, and an award winning architect. He was until recently the pastor in charge of praise and worship at the headquarter church of Victory Bible Church Int. where Bishop N. A. Tackie Yarboi pastors. Video: We Are Here by Ola Dake & The Accra City Mass Choir

For 14 years, he has been leading praise and worship across the country and in the UK and USA .The experiences of his ministry is clearly felt in his maiden album release, MARVELLOUS. The album was recorded live, bringing together the best musicians and singers across the country in an awesome night of praise and worship with praise songs as marvelous, living God, and worship songs like we are here, holy spirit, and worthy .. these songs were all written in the month of fasting and prayer. A song like â€˜We are hereâ€™ was received directly in a dream.Ola Dake believes songs should be a direct result of a merry heart to God and a spiritual sacrifice.

The album is currently attracting a global audience as the quality of production equals any international production house. He says one of the work of the holy ghost is destroy the spirit of heaviness and give us the garment of praise to be continually joyful.

His ministrations are characterized by intense spiritual upliftment, brokenness in his presence. zHe believes we should come boldly before the throne of grace to obtain mercy and find grace to help in time of need.

The album marvelous will be released in November and will be available in all bookshops and distributors. He is currently pioneering a branch church . He is also the director of TerraCotta a consulting firm and Exceeding Music, a music label that seeks to pioneer a new genre of music .

www.ghanaweb.com