Osibisa was formed in London, England in 1969 by Teddy Osei, Sol Amarfio and Mac Tontoh , together with Spartacus R (Grenada), Robert Bailey ( Trinidad), Wendell Richardson (Antigua), and Lasisi Amao ( Nigeria). The Ghanaian members already seasoned highlife artistes in Accra before moving to London to launch their attack on the world stage. They were joined soon by Darko Adams on percussions.

Their ground-breaking blend of African rhythms with Rock and Soul made their music appeal as much to the African as it did to the European or American. They played an integral role in developing an awareness of African music among European and North American audiences in the 1970s. Before Osibisa, Teddy and Sol had played with the Star Gazers and had a hit, Pete Pete with the Comets. Mac was also a member of the Uhuru Dance Band. Osibisa's single, Music For Gong Gong became an immediate hit in 1970 with three others later making the UK Top 10: Sunshine Day, Dance The Body Music and Coffee Song.

Their debut album, Woyaya reached number 11 and its title track was later covered by Art Garfunkel. Their music gradually faded out in the mid 1980â€™s for several reasons and the group broke up. They occasionally staged reunion concerts but to little avail. Sequel Records reissued much of their past catalogue in 1999 and today their music is still enjoyed by both the old and young. The living members of the band recently announced that they would regroup soon to tour the world like they did several decades ago.

