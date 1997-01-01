Osei Bonsu Amoah born August 15, 1961, is a Ghanaian politician and a former Member of Parliament of Ghana. He is a member of the New Patriotic Party and the deputy minister for Local Government and Rural Development in Ghana.

He obtained a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Ghana and a Barrister at Law , Ghana Law School Osei Bonsu Amoah was the Inspector of taxes form 1988 to 1997 at the Internal Revenue Service .He then became a special Assistant at the Office of the President from 2001 to 2004 and the Deputy Minister for Education and Sports from 2005 to 2009.

