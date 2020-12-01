Okyeame Quophi formally of erstwhile Akyeame has been in the Ghanaian music industry for over a decade. He started with disc jockeying and doing gigs in schools. Through these activities, Pikuss Laryea spotted him and helped him gain TV exposure.

In the mid 90s, he and Okyeame Quame came together to form a duo called Akyeame who took hiplife to another level within and out of the boundaries of Ghana. They came out with 4 albums and in the year 2000 the duo won the best hiplife rap Song of the year in the maiden edition of the Ghana music awards with their classic piece Massan Aba. They also won the best RAP group at the Sky award 2001.

The group left the shores of Ghana for the United States. Whiles in the US Quophi took a course in sound engineering and videography. He now manages his own studio EMCLAN Studios where he produces musical clips, soundtrack and many more. When the group disbanded, he became a radio presenter at Fox FM in Kumasi and also released solo album.

Quophi was born in Kumasi to Mr. Daniel Quophi Amoateng and the late Mad. Harriet Quayson. He partly grew up in both Accra and Kumasi. He is currently is radio presenter at Hot FM and the host of Sound Splash on TV Africa, both in Accra. He is married to Ghanaian TV star Stacy Amoateng, and the two have a child.

