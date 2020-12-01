Jerry Anaabaa (Okomfour Kwaadee) hails from Navrongo in the Upper East Region of Ghana. He attended Martyrs of Uganda Preparatory School in Kumasi after which he proceeded to Navrongo Senior Secondary School. He has since birth dreamt of becoming a musician. His dreams came true by the kind courtesy of Vybetown Records, a subsidiary of Vybetown Entertainment Consult, an entertainment consultancy based in Kumasi.

His debut album, 'Kwaadee' which was also the title track brought out his ingenuity. With his powerful and traditional lyrics that are very typical of the true Ghanaian, he took hiplife to a completely different level. In the first of its kind, Okomfoo goes back to the grassroots narrating stories (just like in anansesem) while rhyming. This new style held everyone both old and young spellbound while impacting the very useful experience and advice on the listeners.

His 8-track debut album was a hit. With songs like Kwaadee/Aboro ne Bayie and Ataa Adwoa made him the artist of the moment. His second album, Metoa Su, was even bigger and again nominations for Ghana Music Awards came in from left, right and centre although he did not win any. In 2007, his song Ka Wonan To Su won the Ghana Music Award for best Original Song/lyrics. During this period Okomfour was believed to has suffered from a mental illness. However he has recovered fully is has a new album soon to hit the market.

