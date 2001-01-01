Oheneba Boachie-Adjei born 16 December 1950 is a Ghanaian orthopaedic surgeon.He specializes in spinal reconstruction and the treatment of kyphosis and scoliosis. He is professor of orthopaedic surgery at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York City, in the United States,and is an attending orthopaedic surgeon at Hospital for Special Surgery, at New York-Presbyterian Hospital and at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, all in New York City.From 1972 to 1976 he studied at Brooklyn College,Brooklyn,New York,in the United States, where he completed a BS degree summa cum laude.He then studied medicine at the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Boachie-Adjei was born on 16 December 1950 in Kumasi to Mary Akosua Dwomoh and Mr Boakye Dankwa in Ghana West Africa.When Oheneba was only six years,he fell gravely ill and almost died.He was cured by a locally-born,Western-trained physician and vowed that he too would dedicate his life to saving others.He emigrated from Ghana to the US in the early 1970s as a 21-year old with only $12 in his pocket.In 1976, Mr. Boachie-Adjei graduated with Honors (summa cum laude) from Brooklyn College in New York.In 1980, Dr. Boachie-Adjei graduated from Columbia University's College of Physicians and Surgeons with his MD.

Boachie-Adjei has invented and patented several devices used in spinal surgery,has lectured and published on the subject. Boachie-Adjei established the Foundation of Orthopedics and Complex Spine in Accra, Ghana, of which he is the president; it helps to provide better orthopaedic medical services to West Africa and other parts of the Third World.

Boachie-Adjei received the Humanitarian Award of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons in 2004.In 2006, he was named to the David B. Levine Endowed Clinical Research Chair at Hospital for Special Surgery. In 2008–2009 he was president of the Scoliosis Research Society.He appeared in “Surgery Saved My Life”, a documentary on the Discovery Channel.Boachie-Adjei was also the recipient of the 2012 Ahmadiyya Muslim Peace Prize.He received the Ghana UK-Based Achievement Awards (GUBA) for his contributions in the field of medicine in 2019.

One of New York magazine's "Best Doctors in New York - June 2001"

Chief of Spinal Deformity service at Rancho Los Amigos Hospital in Downey California. 1991-1994. Associate Medical Director, Southern California Complex Spine And Scoliosis center. Presbyterian Intercommunity hospital Whittier CA 1990-1994. Chief, Scoliosis Service, Hospital for Special Surgery 1994 to present. Author and Inventor Specialty Orthopaedic Surgery. Adult and Pediatric Scoliosis and Spinal Disorders. Faculty Position Associate Professor of Clinical Surgery (Orthopaedics), Weill Medical College of Cornell University Board Certification American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery Medical School Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons Residency General Surgery: St. Vincent’s Hospital & Medical Center, New York, NY

Orthopaedic Surgery: The Hosptial for Special Surgery, New York, NY Fellowship 1) Orthopaedic Pathology: The Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, NY (Lead to publication of classic "Atlas of Spinal disease") 2) Spine, Reconstructive and Deformity Surgery: Twin Cities Scoliosis Center, Minneapolis, MN Special Clinical Interests Scoliosis

Spine reconstructive and deformity surgery in pediatric and adult patients. Research Projects Awards/Accolades Scoliosis Research Society Russell Hibbs Award for Best Clinical Paper, 1989. Finalist for Scoliosis Research Society Russell Hibbs Award for Best Clinical Paper, 1991 and 1993. Professional Memberships American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, Scoliosis Research Society, North American Spine Society, Spine Society, American Medical Association.

Clinical outcome studies in adult and pediatric spinal reconstructive surgery

Spinal instrumentation design and Biomechanics

Endoscopic techniques in spinal deformity surgery Current Research

Spinal instrumentation design and application

Salvage and revision spinal surgery in pediatric and adult patients

Isola instrumentation principles and applications for spinal deformity

Gait analysis in patients undergoing sacropelvic fixation

Classification, evaluation and management of spinal sagittal imbalance syndromes