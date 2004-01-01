Ohemaa Mercy born 7 September 1977, known in private life as Mercy Twum-Ampofo,is a Ghanaian contemporary gospel singer.

Ohemaa Mercy was born to the family of Mr. and Mrs. Amoah, both Fantis from Abakrapa and Elmina respectively.She was born in Weija in Accra but lived most of her life in Koforidua.Ohemaa is married to Isaac Twum-Ampofo and they have three Boys Nyamekye, Nhyira and Aseda. Ohemaa Mercy started her primary education at St Peter's Anglican Primary School in Koforidua and proceeded to Ghana Secondary School where she had her secondary education. She continued to the teachers training College at S.D.A Teachers Training College, Asokore Koforidua where she obtained her Teachers Certificate ‘A'.

Ohemaa Mercy entered the Ghana gospel music industry in 2004. Her goals were:

1.To encourage and to bring hope to the down-hearted through music and her personal life.

2.To Evangelize through her songs.

3.To change the mindset of citizens that there is hope for everyone and there is hope for Ghana and Africa.

4.To provide support for the poor in the society through her foundation.

5.Ohemaa wishes support music excellence among gospel artists in Ghana and to inspire the youth of Africa.

6.To help reform prisons inmates through prison ministry.

Ohemaa Mercy released her first album in the latter part of November 2004. Entitled Adamfo Papa, the album enjoyed massive airplay after its release, which brought Ohemaa into the limelight. She won seven nominations for the 2006 Ghana Music Awards but did not win any of the awards. She later won the Discovery of the year for the Gospel Music Awards the same year.

In 2007, the gospel minister released her second album, Edin Jesus. Ohemaa Mercy sold 875,000 copies six months after releasing the second album making it the best-selling album of the year.

The Edin Jesus album gave Ohemaa Mercy 10 nominations for the 2008 Ghana Music Awards. This was the highest number of nominations so far in the history of the awards scheme.At the event she managed to take home three awards: Gospel Artiste of the Year, Album of the Year and Gospel Album of The Year. In the same year she won a Grand Medal During the National Honours Award from the ex-President of Ghana,John Kufuor.

In 2010–11 Ohemaa released her third album, Wobeye Kese, which again was the highest selling album and topped all the major chat shows in the country. Four months after its release this album again won her four nominations at the 2014 Ghana Music Awards.

She won the Gospel Artiste of the year and in Canada the same year was Gospel Artiste of the Year-Canada.She was nominated the Best Female Artiste West Africa the same year for the Africa Gospel Music awards in London.

Ohemaa Mercy has performed on major platforms with electrifying performances that have earned her a huge fun base, not only for the love of her music but also for her stage performances. Ohemaa has sharedthe stage with renowned international artistes such as Andrae Crouch, Israel Houton, Don Moen, Darwin Hobbs, Juanita Bynum, Kirk Franklin, Fred Hammond, to mention a few. With her latest album Aforebo, Ohemaa Mercy has six successful albums to her credit.

MAJOR SINGLES

"Aseda"

"We Praise Your Name"

"Yesu Mogya"

"Wofiri Mu"

"Obeye Ama Wo"

"Biribi Besi"

STUDIO ALBUMS

Adamfo Papa Released in 2004

Edin Jesus Released in 2007

Wobeye Kese Released in 2009

Prophecy Released in 2012

His Word Released in 2013 / 2014

Aforebo Released in 2015 / 2016

