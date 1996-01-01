Noble Nketsiah was born to Veronica Fayosa and Emmanuel Winfred Kofi Nkteia in Winneba (central region). Noble's father was a music teacher and is largely credited with influencing his sons early musical career (and at the lease is responsible for his sons interest in music). Very early in his life Noble moved to the Ashanti regional capital of Kumasi.

He started his education at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Nursery, then to Christian Preparatory School, and to Calvary Preparatory and Junior Secondary School and finally completed his basic education at the Holy Spirit M. A. Junior Secondary School.

In junior secondary school Noble joined the school choir and participated in many music festivals. Additionally Noble was a member of the district choir and won first prize in the 1996 regional choir competition.

After school there was a lot of family pressure on Noble to enter the health profession; however sticking to his guns. In fact Noble's love of music and his insistence on becoming a musician caused a rift between him and his mother which resulted in several years of silence.

Of course history has proven that Noble made the right career choice, and ever since the release of his first hit album Yesu Do Noble has been a prominent figure in the Ghana gospel music scene.

www.ghanaweb.com