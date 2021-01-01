Douglas Kwame Kumi aka No Tears has one of the hottest songs which are springing up in the airwaves.

No Tears is not content with appearing in front of the microphone. He says he also writes all of his own music when he stays indoors most of time.

However, he won't be solely doing the new album, and has since gone to studio where he's currently engaging his energies, trying to put final touches to his maiden 10-track album titled (war).

He expects to release the album this month. No Tears is fast proving himself as one of the young promising artistes in the game at any show he performs on - he is able to "wow" the audience.

This has not been his first appearance on the Ghanaian music scene though. He has been featured on a couple of songs of popular artistes and will be recruiting hiplife generals like Obrafour, Tinny, Kwaw Kese and Kwabena Kwabena.

From his collection, his single has enjoyed good airplay on all the major radio stations in Ghana.

Other songs on the forthcoming album singles out issues like corruption and war for dragging the continent. He tells of his tribulations in the hustling world resounding the difficulties upcoming artistes go through for instance not having enough money to pay studios to record their music, and then having to convince radio DJs to play their music.

If lovers are looking for the next big thing to happen in the music industry then its No Tears you have to look out for.

www.ghanaweb.com