Ghana Famous People

Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese is a seasoned journalist with over a decade of hands-on experience, specializing in impactful reporting and storytelling across various media platforms.

A proud alumna of the prestigious Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), Nimatu Yakubu’s dedication to the craft has led her through a journey marked by significant contributions to TV and online broadcasting.

Since graduating in 2018, Nimatu has continuously enriched her skills and perspectives through key projects and assignments. Currently, she is a Senior Journalist, Head of the Africa Desk, and Parliamentary Correspondent at GhanaWeb, a prominent online portal.

Nimatu Yakubu’s journalistic voyage commenced in 2015 at Metro TV Ghana, where she laid the foundation for her commitment to storytelling and information dissemination.

In addition to her professional endeavors, Nimatu is pursuing a Master's in Development Communication, aiming to deepen her understanding and contribute more meaningfully to the evolving landscape of journalism.

Notably, Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese was appointed as a Convener of CDD’s Media Forum on Electoral Reforms on November 9, 2023. This forum, established to promote transparent, credible, inclusive, and peaceful elections in Ghana, is a project of the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) and its affiliates, the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO), and the Affirmative Action Bill Coalition.

EDUCATION

Master in Development Communication (awaiting graduation)

Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communication (Public Relations) - Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) – 2018

SKILLS

Proficient in TV and online broadcasting.

Extensive experience in online reporting and news writing.

In-depth knowledge of parliamentary reporting.

Strong research and analytical skills.

Commitment to unbiased journalism and ethical reporting.

Effective communication and storytelling abilities.

OBJECTIVE

She is eager to bring over a decade of diverse journalistic experience and a passion for impactful storytelling to a dynamic media organization. Committed to upholding journalistic integrity, fostering informed conversations, and contributing meaningfully to the ever-evolving field of journalism.

PUBLICATIONS

https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/Here-is-the-region-that-has-held-the-key-to-presidential-victory-in-Ghana-since-1992-1843385

https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/Five-compelling-reasons-John-Mahama-will-choose-Prof-Opoku-Agyemang-as-his-running-mate-again-1837337

GhanaWeb Special: Meet the undefeated MP who has never said a 'word' in parliament

https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/artikel.php?ID=1519535

Meet lawyer of the first jailed MP who also ruled as Supreme Court judge on Assin MP’s case

https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/Meet-lawyer-of-the-first-jailed-MP-who-also-ruled-as-Supreme-Court-judge-on-Assin-MP-s-case-1515878

Meet the first female and only Chief Justice who swore in 4 presidents in the history of Ghana

https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/Meet-the-first-female-and-only-CJ-who-swore-in-4-presidents-in-the-history-of-Ghana-1535330

Why government cannot withdraw E-Levy

https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/Why-government-cannot-withdraw-E-Levy-1457827

NPP, the dollar or fuel prices: Who ‘breaks the 8’ first?

https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/NPP-the-dollar-or-fuel-prices-Who-breaks-the-8-first-1475915

List of longest-serving MPs in Ghana’s parliament

https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/List-of-longest-serving-MPs-in-Ghana-s-parliament-994144

Will James Quayson face the same fate as Adamu Sakande?

https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/Will-James-Quayson-face-the-same-fate-as-Adamu-Sakande-1515716

Nu’uhe gme’a': The mystic Frafra marriage custom that compels women to remain faithful to their husbands

https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/artikel.php?ID=15 43736

Ghana’s railway sector: A dying flame under Akufo-Addo in the wake of

Mahama’s unsung achievements

https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/Ghana-s-railway-sector-A-dying-flame-under-Akufo-Addo-in-the-wake-of-Mahama-s-unsung-achievements-1549883

Meet the MP who has worn only white outfits to parliament since 2009

https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/Meet-the-MP-who-has-worn-only-white-outfits-to-parliament-since-2009-1738484

Twitter: nimaAtouyese

Instagram: @atouyese_

www.ghanaweb.com