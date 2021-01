Nii Kwartei Titus Glover born August 28 1966 is a Ghanaian politician and the Member of Parliament of Tema East constituency.He is a member of the New Patriotic Party and the deputy minister of Transport in Ghana. Glover holds a master's degree from Warwick University,Coventry.

He also has a certificate of higher education from Ruskin College, Oxford, and a certificate in labour studies from University of Cape Coast.

