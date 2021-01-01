You are here: HomeCountryPeoplePoliticsNii Armah Ashietey

Date of Birth:
1950-01-28
Place of Birth:
Osu-Accra

Hon. Nii Armah Ashietey (NDC) (Klottey Korle)

He is a son of Osu traditional area in the Greater Accra region and born on the 28th of January 1950.

He has a BA (Social Science) from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology which he obtained in 1975 and a BL (GSL) which he obtained in 1986.

A lawyer who worked as CEO, Ocerec Company Limited in Accra and MCE for Tema between 1993-2001 before occupying the position of MP.

A member of the NDC.

He obtained 30,359 votes out of the 59,879 valid votes cast= 50.7% in the last elections.

GhanaMPs.gov.gh