Hon. Nii Amasah Namoale (NDC) (Dade Kotopon) Born on July 14, 1958 and hails from La-Accra in the Greater Accra region. Holds an MPhil(Agronomy) from the University of Cape Coast, Ghana, which he obtained in the year 2000. He served in the Ministry of Food and Agriculture as Assistant Director before his appointment as MP after he obtained 42,678 votes out of the 74,499 valid votes cast = 57.3% in the last elections. A member of the majority and a representative of the NDC. Married with three children and is a Christian with the Church of Christ.

