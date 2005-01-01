Joseph Nkrumah Buabeng known professionally as Nero X is a Ghanaian singer and songwriter.He is best known for his hit single "Osey.

Joseph Buabeng was born and raised in Lagos Town a suburb in the Western region of Ghana. Nero X attended Takoradi Secondary School and later attended Takoradi Technical University.

He started his music journey in 2005 as a member of the group '2Unit' with fellow musician Ayesem.They would later contest in the Nescafe African Revelations reality show that same year. In 2010 Nero X emerged the second runner up of ‘Star Grab the Mic’ organized by Empire Entertainment.

In 2013, he won in the maiden edition of Viasat 1 TV's Born Starz.Nero X released his first single ‘Osey’ in 2015 which topped major Ghanaian music charts. He will go on to release Otan, Nyame Dadaw, Nyimpa Nua among others.

Nero X has worked with artistes such as Castro, Teephlow, Nana Quame, KK Fosu, Guru, Okyeame Kwame, FlowKing Stone, Tinny, etc.

