Nana Wereko Ampem II, also known as Mr. E.N.Omaboe, was born at Amanokrom and received his primary education at Mamfe Presby Junior School and Suhum Presby Senior School.

He gained admission to Accra Academy in 1946 and left in 1950. In October 1951, he gained direct admission to the then University College of the Gold Coast to read for a degree in Economics. After passing the B.Sc. (Econ) Part I in 1954, he was awarded a Government Scholarship to complete the B.Sc. (Econ) Part II in Statistics at the London School of Economics (LSE). He obtained the B.Sc. (Econ) degree in 1956 with First Class Honours. The LSE awarded him a Postgraduate Studentship to take a Masters Degree. After one year's post-graduate course, he left to take up appointment at the University College of Ghana as an Economics Research Fellow, with responsibility for lectures in statistics.

In 1959, he was appointed Deputy Government Statistician in July 1960, the first Ghanaian to hold this post and at the age of 29, the youngest Head of a Government Department.

The Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) during his term as Government Statistician was noted for the annual publication of the Economic Survey. He was also the Census Co-ordinator for the 1960 Population Census, the first scientifically conducted Population Census in Ghana.

When he left the CBS in 1966 to become Chairman of the Economic Committee of the NLC (the then ruling military government) and then Commissioner of Economic Affairs, the CBS had established itself as one of the leading statistical offices in Africa.

Nana was responsible for the formulation and implementation of the economic policies of the NLC, which in a way anticipated the liberal economic policies which, are the norm these days. These included a move towards a realistic exchange rate of the Cedi which involved the first devaluation of the Cedi in 1967, abolition of import licensing for essential commodities, and the privatisation of some loss-making corporations (laundry, bakery, joinery etc.). Some corporations were turned into joint state/private enterprises (Ghana Cement Works, Tema Textiles Ltd. etc.)

In 1969, Nana retired from the Ghana Public Service after 10 years' service and set up a consultancy firm, E.N. Omaboe Associates limited, of which he is Chairman and Managing Director. He spent some time at Harvard University in 1969/70 as a Ford Foundation Fellow at the Centre for International Affairs.

Nana was elected Honorary Fellow of the Royal Statistical Society in 1973 having been Fellow since 1957. He is, among others, a Member of the International Statistical Institute (Council Member, 1968-1972) and Past President of the Economic Society of Ghana. Nana has quite a few publications to his credit, but he is best known for "A Study of Contemporary Ghana", 2 volumes, which he co-edited with Birmingham and Neustadt, in addition to contributing 2 chapters.

Nana is Chairman of Barclays Bank of Ghana Limited, UTC Estates of Ghana Limited and Reiss & Co. (Ghana) limited, among others.

He has served on various international bodies and has since 1980 been a Member of the United Nations Investments Committee. He was appointed Chairman of the Committee on 1st January 1997. He received the Grand Medal (Civil Division) in 1968.

In August 1975, he was enstooled "Ohene" (Chief) of Amanokrom and "Gyasehene" of Akuapem..

