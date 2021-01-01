Nana Tuffour a.k.a. 9-9-2-4 is a renowned Highlife singer/songwriter was born on Valentines Day 1954. It is no wonder that his has crooned his way into the hearts of many women over the years with is sweat and smooth ballads. This pleasant singer/songwriter spent his childhood in a home full of love in Kumasi, Ghana.

He kicked off his musical journey with one of the axes popularly known as â€˜one man thousandâ€™ with keyboardist Alex Konadu. He later joined the Wanto Wazuri Band as a pianist. Due to his sweet voice and unique style of vocalizing, Nana later became the front man of the Waza Africo Band. Envisioning a solo album, Nana left for Nigeria where he began working with famous Nigerian musician King Sunny Ade as his keyboardist. In 1979 he released his first album Highlife Romance and has since released twelve other hit albums. He has won many excellence awards and his last album, Abeiku was notoriously popular among the old and the young.