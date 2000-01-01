Henry De-Mensah aka Nana Quame was born on 22nd Feb 1978. He had his secondary school education at Presec Nungua. His talent, which was discovered in his early teens, developed through dancing, rapping and finally the aggressive young singer Nana Quame was born.

Nana Quame at a very tender age started-performing in talent show despite his extremely young age he won a talent show on national television doing renditions of Kojo Antwi songs. Kojo Antwi spotted the talent in Nana Quame so he retained him under his fold. Nana Quame featured in various hit songs in the mid 1990s including Ma Asan Aba by Akyeame, Philomena by Tic Tac as well as the mega hit, Tom & Jerry by Kojo Antwi..

He released his debut album under Kojo Antwi's record label Family Spirit. The Album caused a stir in the Ghanaian music scene topping the charts. His second album Odo Shock, was a phenomenon hit, it stayed on the chart for 30 weeks.

Odo shock, which was a hit, took the singer to another level. He mounted stages alongside big Artists in Ghana and UK. Nana Quame has to his credit successful shows such as Loud In Accra 2000, he was the first Ghanaian to perform at the Carnival 2000 in UK and Ghana Independence Day Celebration UK, Miss Ghana 2001(Ghana), Africa Durb(UK) and Miss Ghana New York.

In 2001, he released his third album, Fakye. He won the 2002 Ghana Music Award for Original Song of the Year. In 2002 he followed with another album called Nana Quame released under his record label NQ Records. He won the Best Male Vocalist for the year 2003. In 2007, he released another album, Asew which enjoyed massive airplay as well several Ghana Music Award nomination.

Nana Quame also has his traditional Afro band, which plays along side him wherever he goes. His style of music has the fusion of Ghanaian highlife and R & B; he also sings traditional Yaaponsa music, which is the original Ghanaian music.