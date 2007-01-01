Nana Ayew Afriye born January 22 1978 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Effiduase-Asokore Constituency in the Ashanti Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained an MB ChB,a B.S.C and an MA from the University of Ghana,an MPH from the University of Leeds U.K,and a postgraduate certificate from the Oxford University U.K.

Nana Ayew Afriyewas a Medical Officer at the Ridge Hospital from 2004 to 2007 and Castle Clinic from 2007 to 2009,the Institutional Public Health Head at the Ridge Hospital between 2011 and 2012 and the C.E.O of St.John’s Medical and Fertility Centre from 2012 till date.

www.ghanaweb.com