Nana Amaniampong Marfo born March 6 1957 is a Ghanaian politician and member of tMarfohe Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Afigya Kwabre North Constituency in the Ashanti Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained a G.C.E O Level fromTetrem College,G.C.E A Level from St. Augustine's College,a B.S.C and an M.B.A from the University of Ghana.

He worked with the National Service Mobilization from 1989 to 1990, Senior Supt from 1991 to 1994(GES),the Senior Manager at Ghana Commercial Bank from 1995 to 2012 and a Lecturer at the University College of Education from 2009 to 2012.

