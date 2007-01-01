Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei born 24 July 1982 is a Ghanaian politician and member of parliament for Akuapem North constituency in the Eastern region of Ghana. She is a member of the New Patriotic Party who is currently the Ghanaian deputy minister of information.

she was born on 24 July 1982 to Nana Osae Nyampong IV and Mrs. Aforo Asiamah-Adjei in Akropong, Eastern Region. She had her basic and senior school education at Alsyd Academy and St Roses Senior High school respectively. She holds a bachelor's degree in Psychology from the University of Ghana and a master's degree in Logistics and Supply Chain from Exeter University in the United Kingdom.

Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei was the managing director of Bekleen Limited from 2007 to 2016 and Pongas Limited from 2007 to 2015.

