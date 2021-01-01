Nana Acheampong was born in Abuakwa in the Ashanti Region. Nana's musical career started in middle school where he was the leader of the school band. In the beginning of his musical career Nana played in a German band called Talking Drum. Later he formed his own band and participated in several European Tours.Nana Acheampong is perhaps best known for his music that is written to pay tribute to Ghana women.

This former member of the Luma Brothers music group has been making waves as a solo artist ever since leaving the group. With hits like Obibini Mu Obibini and Kata W'ani Te' Nana Acheampong has solidified his core audience of both men and women thus making a place for himself in Ghana music history. Unlike other fly by night artists Nana Acheampong is known for creating his own musical arrangements; because of this he has gained a tremendous amount of respect from fellow musicians as being a true artist.

